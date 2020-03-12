Open Forum: Remastered

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Hello Internet and welcome back to the Forum, where gravity makes you fall up instead of down. As always I’m today’s host for this bizzaro world, and I hope you’re having a fantastic week.

This one for me has been full of great news! Right now, I’m still in awe at the C&C Remastered Collection, for reasons that should be obvious at this point. We live in a world where EA is gonna do what Blizzard couldn’t, and I’m just here wondering: why? Actually I know why, I just don’t want to say it cause it’s sad. But ye, if the dollar wasn’t so high for me I’d preorder the special edition on a heartbeat! A miniature Mammoth Tank? Of course I want it!

In completely unrelated news, can you believe we’re 8 days away from Doom Eternal? So many games, so little time.

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

Remasters! What are your favorites? Or what games you think deserve one?

E3 is cancelled this year. Will you miss it? Or do you not care (like me)?

