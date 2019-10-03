Open Forum: Replay Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Ladies and gentlemen I’m back. It is I, the one, the only, the irreplaceable, your host Nior! As ever, I hope y’all are having a fantastic week.

Advertisement

This gonna be quick because this week has been a busy one for me . I just finished Hollow Knight and holy macaroni, what a fantastic game. Actually let me correct that, I finished the base game. There’s a whole heap of DLC I still need to play, but for now I think it’s as good time as any to take a break.

Drabugla

Told you it was gonna be quick! QUESTIONS!

How’s the week?

What game(s) you revisit on a regular basis?

What is a man?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.