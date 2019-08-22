Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

You know, vacations are bad for me. Last Thursday I woke up thinking it was still Wednesday. Needless to say, confusion ensued and by the time I realized, it was too late to actually post the Forum. Whoops! But I fixed the issue and I’m no longer unstuck in time! Hooray! So let’s do this.

This week, I got to re-watch one of my favorite movies ever: Hot Fuzz. Holy baby Jesus it’s still so good. I love everything about it: the cinematography, the way it pays off everything it sets up, how it completely switches genre for the last 30 minutes or so. It’s awesome! If you have not watched it, please do, it’s on Netflix, you have no excuses.

In total contrast to that movie, I finally decided to tackle a game that was sitting on my backlog for a long time: Ico. As a big fan of Shadow Of The Colossus I kinda owe it to myself to check its predecessor. It’s still early for me to make an opinion, but this is a welcome change of pace from the... well, everything else going on in gaming nowadays. A quiet, contemplative experience like this would never get green lit today, at least not by any big studios.

I’ll say this, I wish this song hand’t been spoiled for me.

Anyhow, questions!

How’s the week?

What things make you completely lose the notion of time?

Best action movie of all time?

Favorite podcast?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.

