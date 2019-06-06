Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

How’s it hanging TAY? Welcome back to the Forum where today I’ll be your guide in an adventure of life, death, rebirth and even more death! So join me (Nior) in glorious combat!

All fluff aside, this week I actually produced something, would you look at that. My copy of Sekiro arrived a whole week earlier, completely ruining my plans to actually study. Hey, I never said I produced something useful! And yes I’m kinda late for this party but what can you do. But back to the game, I really like it. Fast and visceral combat, a straightforward plot, medieval Japan, it’s like they read my mind. It took a while to get into the rhythm of things, Sekiro really wants you to learn how to parry and to be relentless with your attacks. Which is weird since that was basically my attack plan in previous From games but I guess I had to be even more aggressive!

But before that, I actually managed to finish another hard game, Zero Ranger, a shmup from last year that more people seriously need to play it. As far as the genre goes, it’s far from being the most difficult (in a scale of 1 to 10, it barely registers 0.5 Touhous) since it has a story it actually wants to tell and dying is actually part of the experience, but it will still kick your lower country if you’re not paying attention. Took me about ten hours to get that sweet true ending and it was all worth it. Also the music! This makes the SNES soundchip proud! Seriously, even if you don’t like shmups, this one might just change your mind!

But enough talk, have at you!

How’s the week?

Why do you play difficult games? Or why don’t you?

What’s your favorite space ship? (Mine’s probably Vic Viper)

