Open Forum - Switch Ports

Hey folks Ish here holding down the fort on this Wednesday... its Wednesday right? Z is off doing something mysterious, cant get it out of her. So here were are.



Advertisement

Well I am now weeks (cant remeber how many) into lockdown with no end in sight and away from my home for now. As such my trusty Switch is my console of choice right now. As I was going through it I realized I’ve basically only been playing ports. Dragon Quest XI DE, Digimon Cyber Slueth, Toyko Mirrage, Tales of Vesperia, and very soon Xenoblade Chronciles.

Which honestly is a damn good collection in it’s own right. Made all the better by portability, it’s been said the Switch is the King of Ports and I would tend to agree.

Advertisement

So some questions for you today!