Open Forum: Take a Breather

I’m not even going to try to summarize the absolutely crazy events that are now taking place. You’re on the Internet, I’m sure you know very well what’s going on. M aybe you’re part of the public taking some active action. But if you’re anything like me, the constant barrage of bad news one after the other is probably taking a toll on you. So take this Forum as an opportunity to chill before getting back into the fight.

So I’ve playing Phantasy Star Online 2. I like it! Not sure yet how limiting the free-to-play aspect is, but given how high the dollar is for me right now, not having to pay a subscription is a very welcoming change of pace. The combat was probably the thing that surprised me the most. I was not expecting Devil May Monster Hunt, and when said monster is a kaiju with ten arms, and there are around 12 players all wailing at it in a sea of damage numbers and flashy skills, goddamn does it feel good! It helps that their char creator is so good! I don’t think I’ve seen two avatars look even remotely similar so far. Willing to keep playing it for now.

Take a second to chill.

Anyway, questions!

How’s the week?

To MMO players, what was your first? Any cool stories to tell us? Share away.

C&C Remastered drops tomorrow! I’m hype! Are you grabbing it?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves!