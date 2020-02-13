Open Forum: "This Would Not Fly Today" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Welcome back to the stage of memery ladies and gentlemen, where we plot on how to best take over the world and subjugate the human race. As always, I’m your eternal leader, Nior, and I hope you’re all having a productive week.

Mine has been... Eh. I’m supposed to be on vacation, but I gotta take special classes because my college is a goddamn mess. So much for a break. Besides that, I’m continuing to replay the Command & Conquer series! I finally landed on Generals, one of the first ones I remember playing and hoooo boy. This game is so goddamn politically incorrect like you wouldn’t believe! It’s the sort of game that could only have been made in 2003, when the world was a chiller place. I mean, for god’s sake, the first thing you do when you play as the terrorist faction is raid a bunch of villages to steal the humanity aid the UN sent their way. That would definitely not fly in 2020!

And speaking of flying, I was also playing ScourgeBringer (thanks Game Pass). This rogue lite is what happens when Celeste meets Dead Cells and I love it! I finished the early access content yesterday and I can say with confidence, this has a lot of potential. I’m eagerly looking forward to see how the devs expand on this idea.

They might be terrorists, but damn, do they make some slapping music.

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

What game(s) you think could not be made today?

I’m in the mood for quotes. Hit me with your favorite quotes (not limited to videogames).

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves!