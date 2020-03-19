Open Forum: Tomorrow At 11...

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.



You know, everyone seems to be chilling and relaxing as much as possible in these times of quarantine, while I’m here getting homework from college. This ain’t fair my guys. Oh and also, welcome back to the Forum! Isn’t it nice that we have the internet to communicate in these trying times? As ever, I’m thy host Nior and I hope you’re having a corona free week!

Advertisement

Seriously, I’m amazed at how much things changed in the spam of just a couple of weeks. Never I imagined I would be spending the release date of Doom: Eternal Hype at home. Or rather I did, only in much better circumstances . But before that can happen, I went outside to hunt for some last minute groceries before the apocalypse starts. My city is surprisingly still fairly active, but the drugstores were getting cleaned! I barely found some things I went to buy, so I should consider myself lucky I guess.

Gimme Gimme Gimme Gimme Gimme Gimme Gimme!!!!!

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

How are you guys handling this quarantine?

What are your favorite co-op games?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.