Quick question: what happens when a car collides with the pole carrying your fiber cables? Exactly, it takes a whole goddamn day for the ISP to repair it. Such is my fate. But alas, like the Blood remaster, I live again. And I declare today’s Forum open for business.

Today I found out that these absolutely beautiful ships from Thunder Force exist in miniature form. Just take a look:

Now tell me those aren’t two of the most beautiful ships the shmup genre has ever seen. I’m not really a collector, but hot damn those beauties give me a reason to start. And then Amazon charges me 170 dollars for the shipping alone and suddenly the urge subsides. International shipping is a pain kids, don’t do it. Unless you’re rich, then go ahead.

Anyway, questions!

How’s the week?

People who collect action figures/toys/whatever, what are your most prized possessions? How’d you got started?

How bout that Death Stranding trailer? You excited?

Co-op games! What are your favorites (no need to limit yourselves to video games).

