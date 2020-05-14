Open Forum: Tropes and Cartoons I Guess

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Hello TAY, and welcome back to the Forum, where everyday is doomsday! As ever I’m thy host Nior and maybe today I’ll be more productive than yesterday!

I joke, but this week has actually been productive! Believe it or not, I’m spending less time on the internet lately, and I’ve been working out! It’s just push-ups and sit-ups but I guess it’s better than letting your body rot during quarantine. Who knows when I’ll need to fight someone for the last bag of chips or something. The world could end at any minute, gotta be ready!

On a less serious note, I couldn’t sleep well a couple nights ago, so I did the only sensible thing and did some thinking. And you know what? I came to an important conclusion: prophecies are the worst trope ever. Now hear me out. It’s not that I hate them, it’s just that they’re so easy to fuck up . If the whole plot revolves too much around it, any victory will feel cheap and every defeat, inconsequential. If it doesn’t matter that much, then why even bother with it. Oh, and I especially hate them when an author shoves a prophecy where it doesn’t belong as a contrived way to change the course of an established story. H ere’s an unrelated picture of Zeratul in Starcraft 2 for no reason at all . Fuck you, Zeratul. Also, I’ve been binging Regular Show. I realized I never actually finished it when it was airing on Cartoon Network, so why not.

Anyway, questions!

How’s the week?

What is a trope you hate and why?

Favorite cartoon?

Random Eurobeat remix FTW!

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.