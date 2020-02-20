Open Forum: Underrated Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.



Howdy partner , and welcome back to the Forum, where we dig the past and find only memes. As ever I’m the guy in charge of this mess, Nior, and I hope you’re all having a fantastic week.

You know, just last night we were having a discussion on Discord and God Hand came up. If you don’t know, this is one of my favorite games, an absolutely underappreciated gem from the glorious days of the PS2 that didn’t get the recognition it deserved thanks to bad reviews. IGN’s infamously gave it a 3 at the time. And if you played it, you know how much of a disservice these reviews are to the game. This is a brawler with tight controls, a deeply customizable move set and a kick ass soundtrack , and to this day there’s never been anything like it. If you ever get the chance, play it. It’s that good.

And that got me thinking, maybe if it reviews had been better the game would’ve sold better and I could be playing God Hand 2 right this instant. But then again if that was the case, maybe we wouldn’t have gotten Vanquish or Baynetta. Funny how history works eh?

Still in a power metal mood.

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

What pieces of media you think are underrated as hell?

What (if any) critics/reviewers/whatever do you trust?

