Lord, please protect our wallets from harm. Keep our money safe inside and free us from temptation. Oh don’t mind me, I’m just saying my prayers cause Steam Summer sale is upon us. It will take a lot of self-control but I can probably manage it. With that said, welcome back to the Forum, and don’t worry, this one is free of charge!

This week has been a roller coaster for me. I don’t think I told y’all, but my dog has been sick for a while now. Thankfully, it’s not a terminal disease like I feared at the beginning. She’s still sick but I’m confident she will make it, but still, please send her your energy! In a less depressing topic, today I should be switching ISPs! Found a new service that offers more than triple the speed I’m currently using and if all goes according to plan, by the end of the day I should be rocking that first world internet goodness. Goodbye latency!

I still love this game.

But enough talk! Have at you!

How’s the week?

Is Best Girl the same as thing as the Waifu?

What games will you be buying this summer sale?

Speaking of that, which team did you join for the event?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves!