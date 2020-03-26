Open Forum: What Day Is This?

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Hello TAY and welcome back to your obligatory quarantine! It is now week 2. Or three? I’m not gonna lie guys, I’m losing track of time already. Oh and it is I, Nior, and I hope you’re having a somewhat normal week.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly , I’m playing a lot of Doom Eternal and it kicks ass! It’s unapologetically a video game ass video game and I love it! It’s also strong in the fan service department. Lots of things here that just make me giggle like a schoolgirl, it’s awesome. Other than that, this has been a very boring week. Mostly just politicians being completely fucking dumb in the midst of a pandemic, but just thinking about that angers me, so let’s move ahead. Besides gaming, I decided to grow an apocalypse beard! Gonna walk out of this confinement looking like Samurai Jack at the start of Season 5! I’m not hating it so far. I might even keep the looks! Time will tell.

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

Fan service in games (no, not that kind!). What are your favorites?

Share your favorite underrated soundtrack.

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.