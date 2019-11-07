Open Forum: What Even Is Fun?

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

I’m sure I don’t need to remind everyone of the roller coaster of emotions that this week has been. So I won’t do that. So let’s just fly casually and see where it leads us. As ever I’m Thursday’s capitano, Nior, and I hope you’re having a dandy week.

Cause my week has been a clustertruck, I’m not talking just about the whole Kinja fiasco. For some godforsaken reason, all of my teachers decided that this would be a fine and dandy week for tests! It’s been a non-stop barrage since Monday, I can’t take it anymore guys. And yes today is more of the same, so expect a late reply from me today. But you know what kept me going? Death Stranding reviews. Not even joking. I knew Kojima’s next game would be divisive the second we saw actual gameplay, but boy I wasn’t expecting this. And now I extend the discussion to you guys:

“Do video games need to be fun?”

On one hand, yeah absolutely. I wouldn’t play them if they weren’t. But then, what about horror games that scare the shit outta me? Those make me feel uncomfortable, but am I still having fun? What about Spec Ops: The Line? That one definitely isn’t fun but I could not put the damn thing down (I’m probably a bad person, I guess?). So rather than thinking about fun, I think the real question boils down to: did I enjoy the experience? Will I think about this in the future? If the answer is yes, then mission accomplished! Good game! But that’s just me, let’s keep this discussion going in the comments.

You know I was going to share a nice piano remix from Mega Man Zero, but I can’t lie to myself. My heart is BLAZING!

