I welcome thee, wayward souls! Come and make yourselves comfortable, have some tea, relax. And this time I did not forget about the holiday, so happy fourth of July for all my Murican buds. Hope y’all have a great holiday. Now, let’s get to it!

So this week I finally gave made my offering to our lord and savior Gabe. Among other things, I got Katana Zero and Monolith, a mix of roguelite and shmup that I didn’t expect to enjoy so much. This one went unnoticed last year but I’m glad I got it now. Also, on a completely unrelated and random note, I hate that when I try to find cyberpunk wallpapers it only shows me stuff specifically about 2077. Annoying as hell.

Now, have at you!

How’s the week?

What’s your favorite holiday?

What game genre you wish would make a return?

Favorite Cyberpunk setting?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.