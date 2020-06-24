Pokemon Unite Is The World's First Official Pokemon MOBA

Last week, The Pokemon Company made a few exciting announcements, teasing a follow up this week. I gotta say, they weren’t kidding, this is exciting, but something left me scratching my head.



I love MOBAs, and have spent a fair amount of time playing games like League of Legends. It’s no joke that mobile gaming has taken leaps and strides over the past few years.

There was talk of this before - TPC focusing more and more on the mobile gaming market, and how this affects and spills over into the mainline RPGs.

We’ve already seen with the Let’s Go spinoff games, the introduction of Pokemon Go- like mechanics replacing more traditional RPG mechanics.

They moved 17 million units of Pokemon Sword and Shield, but that absolutely pales in comparison when you compare to the install base of Pokemon Go. I think Pokemon Unite stands to be even more popular than Go.

Tencent’s involvement isn’t a good sign, not to me anyway. That didn’t stop me from trying out Valorant, so I guess it won’t stop me from trying out Unite, although I probably wont because I want to play MOBAs with a mouse and keyboard on my PC, not on my cellphone. I don’t even think the Switch is a great way to play a MOBA, but millions of gamers out there are not as fortunate to have preferences and will play on what is available to them, just as I would and have done in the past.

In the end, I am surprised at this announcement, and think it’s great for Pokemon fans who might not be able to afford a Switch to be getting so much attention, especially in a time when many of us are tightening our belts and still need some form of entertainment.

To round this up, let’s take a look at what everyone thought the announcement could have been:

One user (koreawut) didn’t really express an opinion but referred to some rumors, and expressed doubts that they would go for another remake so soon after announcing Snap.

Another comment from GreySeraphim suggested a Coliseum or Pokemon XD remake, which would be cool since I didn’t get to play those games.

As for me, I thought they might tease a third DLC for Pokemon SwSh, but I was wrong too! Well played, TPC.

Here’s the announce trailer, if you haven’t seen it:

How do you feel about a Pokemon MOBA? Let me know in the comments!

