PSA: Back-Up Your Posts

Hi again all — I’m sure you’ve all noticed the grey message on the top of TAY or when you log into your personal Kinja accounts about an impending shutdown of the Kinja user blogs due to G/O user liability .

I’ve gotten word that this shutdown includes community pages—so that means us here at TAY. I do not believe a specific timeline was given for personal Kinja blogs but I’m told TAY will have until the end of the month before it goes away.

So if you haven’t already done so, please back up your posts—TAY and personal blogs—before such time.