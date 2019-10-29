PSA - Please Read [Share Your Contact Info If You Want To]

Hey TAY,

I’m not sure if you’ve been following along with all that’s happening with Gizmodo media in past 24 hours (and months, if not years) but we’re at a point again where the future is uncertain for our gracious hosts who allow us a space on the Kinja network. Who knows what will happen and I’m hopefully not being anything more than an alarmist.



We’ve done this once before and I was hoping we wouldn’t have to again but should we lose access to TAY, I’m asking to please (optional, of course—only if you want to share):

Drop your Twitter handles in the comments

If you’d prefer to reach me privately with e-mail addresses or the like and ask that I share with particular people (permissions pending, of course), I can do that too. My e- mail address is Zarnyx@gmail.com

Your Game IDs (Steam, PS4, Xbox, Switch)



[Update] TAY’s Discord is here:



In the past few years, so many of us have migrated to Twitter, Discord, and other means of personal communication. Let’s just make sure we got everyone covered with this post. It’s here if you need to make use of it, and I’ll update it with people’s contact info that they share publicly.