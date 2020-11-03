PSX Memories: Need For Speed III: Hot Pursuit

Image : Emuparadise

Remember when EA made good games? No? Well, I do. Buckle up, TAYer, we’re going for a trip down memory lane!



I will never forget that one Christmas that my sister and I were unexpectedly gifted a Sony PlayStation. We were totally blindsided, since we had reached an age where we knew Santa wasn’t real and that Mom and Dad weren’t exactly flush enough to buy us the hot new game system that everyone at school had been talking about. It did not even feature on our Christmas lists. We had considerately omitted any such fancy gifts.

We received a couple of games to go along with it, if I remember correctly Mickey’s Wild Adventure was one of them and Need For Speed III was not - NFS was a game that my father borrowed from one of his coworkers, and I am ashamed to say I don’t think he ever got it back.

For the first time in my pre-teen life I was put in the driver’s seat of a Lamborghini, and as you can imagine this was a rush beyond compare. Throw some police in the mix, and this feeling was on overdrive, I didn’t even know what a Lamborghini was prior to playing this game and suddenly not only did I have a new favorite car, this was the first time I could compete with my sibling and cousins head to head.

Sure, the rose-tinted glasses that are faded memories have probably locked out the bitter feelings of defeat that were also new to me, and the gloating faces of my cousins and sister when they beat me along with them.

Prior to NFS, the only automobile I had ever controlled was the top-down variety and if memory serves I had not yet played a game where I could compete with the kid next door in a race that didn’t involve bicycles and possibly even roasties when I eventually came off of said bicycle.

The realistic (for the day) sports cars were something new, and exciting. Something else that was new for me at the time were video game cheats.

I don’t think I ever played this game properly since it wasn’t long before some kid at school borrowed me his handwritten cheats list, but thankfully this didn’t stop the game from being enjoyable like it did with Tomb Raider.

I could still compete with my friends and family, but now there were things like the sonic horns that would blow the police away comically and the El Nino, a ridiculously overpowered concept car.

Image : Google

This game just wasn’t as fun to play alone. I did play alone, but only to try and learn the tracks to give me an edge when the time came to play against someone else.

With the remaster for the newer Hot Pursuit coming out on 6 November, I can’t help but remember the OG Hot Pursuit and how it was once upon a time the greatest racing game I had ever played.