PSX Memories: Tomb Raider II

I wrote last week about the first 3D racing game I played and loved. This time, I want to talk about one of the first 3D adventure games I played and loved, starring one of the most recognizable and beloved video game characters of all time - Lara Croft.



I crapped myself the first time I was attacked (and killed) by a tiger in the first level of the game. Never before had a game inspired a sense of mortal peril, or felt so real.

At the time, the graphics were cutting edge - Lara was easily the most human character I had ever played up until then, even with her seemingly superhuman climbing and jumping abilities.

The sense of mortal peril did not stop in the first level, once I had become accustomed fighting tigers the game started throwing human characters with actual guns at me among other things.

Oh sh*t, oh sh*t, oh sh*t.. Screenshot : google

The fun didn’t stop there - climbing and scaling various obstacles was tricky at the best of times, requiring precise timing of the jump and action buttons to ensure survival. Not pressing “X” at the right moment would send Lara plummeting to an untimely death, and having to watch the impact and see her lifeless body lying there was particularly graphic at the time.



Tomb Raider II felt “grown-up” in a way that few games did at the time. The stakes were high, but the precision platforming was ultimately quite addictive. It never really felt unfair, but it certainly wasn’t fun coming short and missing a jump.

There were other things like spiked pits, bladed deathtraps that would cut you to ribbons, and a whole lot of enemies that wanted nothing more than to see Lara’s adventure come to an end.

What did make Tomb Raider II so compelling was the feeling of accomplishment derived from exploring the levels and discovering item caches and other secrets in the form of dragon statuettes. These were often hidden in obscure and missable areas, and I would try my best to find them all before progressing to the next area. This didn’t work out as planned every time, pre-teen impatience often kicked in when combined with the curiousity of what comes next.

One of the most memorable parts of Tomb Raider II was cruising around Venice in a speedboat. We take it for granted these days, but vehicles were often restricted to racing games back then and the inclusion of them in this kind of game made the immersion factor much stronger, indeed.

Tomb Raider II was not an easy game and sometimes when the skill checks got a little too much, I would opt to mess around in the tutorial level being the Croft Manor where a variety of obstacle courses were set up. Clearing these would impart new skills and confidence to press forward with the game proper.

To be honest, I am not sure if I ever finished the game, but I can say that it was one of the most memorable and defining experiences of the generation.