Greetings! Turns out yesterday was National Fried Chicken day, a day I was completely unaware of even as I was dining out on some mystery meat that may or may not have been Cucco.

So here are your questions of the day:

What’s your Go-To fast food when you have no idea what it is you actually want?

What do you do when you are feeding multiple folks and none of them know what they want?

Screw it, I’m ordering a Pizza. What are your toppings?

I might have ordered mine with Cucco...