Greetings! I didn’t post anything last night due to another commitment, so I’m posting one extra article today that came to me recently.



My workplace is migrating to a new internal messaging system that some of my fellow colleagues are already utilizing. At first glance, I noticed quite a few of them are rocking avatars ranging from all walks of nerd culture (comics, TV, games, and even anime!), which got me to thinking about what to use for mine.



I don’t normally use an avatar in a public channel, but when I do, I apply the same guidelines to how I pick graphic T-shirts; subtle enough to reference a work, but nothing too flashy or obvious. Since it is a public space with my real name attached, I try to maintain a certain level of professionalism while keeping a bit of individuality to strike a conversation. Same applies with my public desktop wallpapers, so sorry, no cute anime waifus or more obscure series/characters ;)



So here is your question of the day: how geeky are your avatars/wallpapers in a public environment (i.e. work, school, etc.)? Do you reel it back or go all out? Feel free to post any cool icons/avatars you’ve used previously or are currently using elsewhere.

