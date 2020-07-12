Quick Review: Something is Killing the Children

Graphic : Boom Comics

Something is Killing The Children



What is it?



Volume 1, 128ish pages, full color, Mature, graphic novel.

Written by James Tynion IV , Illustrated by Werther Dell’Eder, Published by Boom comics.



Advertisement

What’s it about?

Monsters living in the woods killing kids. Elisa Slaughter shows up to kill them, befriends one of the survivors. B-plot about family member of one of the survivor’s family members.

Advertisement

Is it any good?



The art is great! Elisa is by nature not a super talkative person so the dialogue here is pretty sparse and the art has to make up for that which it does. Characters are interesting. World building is top notch. My biggest complaint is that the plot moves a little slow, and introduces a great many “cool ideas” with not enough payoff yet. So as far as complaints go, “being too intriguing” is a pretty minor one.



Advertisement

Would you recommend it?



Absolutely! Although you may want to wait until a few more volumes are out. If you want something similar in tone you could try Tynion’s other, finished, work - The Woods.

