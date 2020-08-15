I'm really feeling it!
aikage
Aikage
2
Save

Round Score:

Butter: 6

Cheese Sauce: 8

Round Winner: Cheese Sauce

Its really surprising the divide between discord and website in terms of vote. I wonder if there’s any deeper meaning to it.

Round 51

Ketchup vs Sour cream

Make your bracket predictions:

As usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

