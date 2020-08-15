Round Score:
Butter: 6
Cheese Sauce: 8
Round Winner: Cheese Sauce
Its really surprising the divide between discord and website in terms of vote. I wonder if there’s any deeper meaning to it.
Round 51
Ketchup vs Sour cream
Make your bracket predictions:
Advertisement
As usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
Advertisement
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
Advertisement
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :