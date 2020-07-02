Illustration : asdfasdf ( AP )

Round Score

Marinara: 6



Sweet and Sour: 6



Round Winner: Marinara (asked my kid for her opinion)



Round 7



Burrito Sauce vs. Red Pepper Flakes



As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord http://www.discord.me/tay go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

Advertisement

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :