Save Your Posts With These Tools! (While You Still Can!)

And it can get images too! Screenshot : Nanttene

Undertaker (Node Script)

Ever since the ominous announcement regarding sub-blogs around a year ago, the question of whether or not the hammer would come down in full has lingered in the air. I took to tinkering with creating archiving utility, only to have it go by the wayside as doomsday seemed to drift ever farther away.

Doomsday arrives midnight tonight, on November 16th. My efforts have gone into overdrive.

Undertaker is a NodeJS command-line designed to enable anyone to be able to archive their entire post or blog history, including comments and images. Instructions for installation and use can be found in the following link:

(Special thanks to TAY frequenter Quiddity, without whose tip this would not have been possible.)

crose7/Undertaker NodeJS backup utility for the Kinja platform. Contribute to crose7/Undertaker development by… Read more

Chrome -> Save page as

Saving a page in Chrome Screenshot : Nanttene

There are a couple of downsides to this method, one being that you must load all of the content on the page before you save it, making an already tedious task that much more tedious. Zooming out (ctrl+- or cmd+-) helps with the process, so you might want to turn the default zoom on your browser all the way down if you’re saving in bulk. The other downside is that it doesn’t save the page’s formatting particularly well:

The worse part is that this is a flattering screenshot. Screenshot : Nanttene

Save Page WE (Chrome Extention)

Similar to Chrome’s Save Page As, but this one not only preserves the page’s styling, but saves it as a single HTML file too! You’ll have to download it from the Chrome Web Store (and be comfortable with giving it the access it requests), but apart from that, it’s a clear step up from the default method.

Ah, now that’s much better. Screenshot : Nanttene

Save Page WE Save a complete web page (as curently displayed) as a single HTML file that can be opened in any… Read more