Scary Story Contest Voting BEGINS!!!

Happy Spooky Story Contest! Thank you to all who have entered (you can also vote). These are all fantastic stories! Take a few days and read them over.
Voting is open until OCT 30! PLACE YOUR VOTES HERE! The winner will receive a game from Aikage’s Humble! WOOO!
Remember, you can only vote once, so make sure you give everyone the respect of reading their hard work.
The Great Binbeebi:
Itchy Ear:
There Just Had To Be A Reason:
The Memory:
Prime Cut: https://tay.kinja.com/1845398412
Cat Story:
Maid Reilly:
Last Ride:
A Modern Iron Maiden:
Quit Staring:
A Family Camping Trip: