Scary Story Contest Voting BEGINS!!!

Photo : Photo: https://unsettlingstories.com/2016/10/21/the-big-scary-house-in-the-woods/

Happy Spooky Story Contest! Thank you to all who have entered (you can also vote). These are all fantastic stories! Take a few days and read them over.



Voting is open until OCT 30! PLACE YOUR VOTES HERE! The winner will receive a game from Aikage’s Humble! WOOO!

Remember, you can only vote once, so make sure you give everyone the respect of reading their hard work.

The Great Binbeebi:

Itchy Ear:

There Just Had To Be A Reason:

The Memory:

Prime Cut: https://tay.kinja.com/1845398412

Cat Story:

Maid Reilly:

Last Ride:

A Modern Iron Maiden:

Quit Staring:

A Family Camping Trip: