See You Again Someday!!

Screenshot : Funimation, Crunchyroll

Four years ago before landing on TAY, I was at a low point in my life. I had hit a wall in my career, my close contacts had all but vanished, family relationships were “distant” at best, and I had all but sunk into the deepest pits of despair. Despite all this, somehow I was barely keeping it together.

My origin story of how I came to land on these pages is not all that interesting: I’ve been a lifelong reader of Kotaku which regularly cross-posted stuff from TAY and AniTAY. Back in 2016, I had never given any real thought to becoming a commenter, much less a writer. But for reasons that elude me to this day, I opened an account and started commenting on the regular. Was it boredom? Desperation? An attempt to reach out to someone? Anyone? Or was it simply, a whim?

How I came up with my username is even less interesting, but here is the official “nerd” explanation: Aether is a term I took from Fire Emblem (huge fan!), and I just threw Dark in front of it to give it a more mysterious aura - that, or I may have been inspired by DistubedShadow or ShadowHaken! Dark Aether happens to share the name of a planet in Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, so it doubles as two Nintendo references!

But sometime earlier this year I stumbled upon a curious tidbit while I was researching an article I was drafting. In Greek mythology, Aether also refers to the primordial god of the upper sky (literally the air of the gods). As a lesser known deity, he likely did not have any temples or a cult to his name. Fittingly enough, he was born of either Erebus (Darkness) and Nyx (Night) or Chaos and Caligo (Darkness), depending on the story. It also has Empyrean origins meaning “to burn” or “to shine.” No matter the version, it serves as a nice reminder that light always follows the darkness.

2020 has been an especially rough year for obvious reasons, and yet, I’ve had some incredible memories made here and in real life. In the midst of a global pandemic, I came to better appreciate my current circumstances. I’ve been fortunate enough to maintain my current employment and be afforded the opportunity to work remotely. I found time to explore my own neighborhood and reconnect with my current city and truly make myself home - at least comfortable with my surroundings. I’ve even managed to reconnect with family who I’ve not always had the greatest relationship with over the years. And yes, I wrote stuff around these parts to whoever cared to listen to this tired introvert.



This isn’t a sentimental sob story about how a community blog kept a soon-to-be old fool from making an irreversible life decision. Nor is it the tale of how I overcame my inner darkness and how I “overcame” it. Fact is, I’ve been struggling with depression for several years now long before ever coming to TAY, and eventually, AniTAY. Despite all these strives above, there is no cure or magical solution - you just learn to manage it.

Still, as I spent the last four years on these blogs commenting, chatting regularly through Discord, and eventually producing my own content on both blogs, I’ve learned a lot. It inspired me to open up again and give back when I can. To take a stand and push back against naysayers and my own self-doubts. To be a better writer and be willing to approach topics through my personal experiences. Most of all, it’s given me some brighter days to look forward to.

I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been torn up about the impending closure of Kinja’s user blogs frequently. Even now as I type this, I’m trying my best to hold back tears. I may not have been the most expressive or active person around these communities as I post on a more leisurely schedule now with my own responsibilities catching up with me, and I don’t play online all that much these days. All I know is life wouldn’t be the same or nearly as whole if I hadn’t opened this account on that uneventful afternoon almost 4 years ago.

This isn’t goodbye, however. TAY and AniTAY will continue to exist in some fashion, and I intend to follow closely. Though things will be different now, some of us will part ways, and the day may come I stop writing altogether, I know it won’t be today. With that, I invite you to keep in touch below either through my personal Twitter, our future homes below, and our community Discord channels to stay tuned to wherever we end up.

Until then, thank you to our communities and our contributing writers, collaborators, admins, the staff at Kotaku for giving us a space to reach a broader audience, and our readers for sticking by. I’ll see you again someday!

