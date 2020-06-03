Six-TAY Days of Writing 2020: Chasing the Dramon

So with my seriously compromised health (I have ankylosing spondilitus) and well—gestures at everything—I’ve been spending a lot more time at home than I already have, so I have been taking up old hobbies to fill the time (cross-stitching and plushie making) and taking up some new ones. And well folks, I’ve fallen down the rabbit hole with my newest one. I blame my bf. He started doing it, and he got me hooked. He got me my first hit for my birthday.

Naturally, I’m talking about Gunpla.

Well, maybe not strictly speaking Gunpla. I’m not big on building robots (designing yes, building no) so I’ve been gravitating towards Bandai’s Digimon Amplified line and the Frame Arms Girls from Kotobukiya. My bf got me the Miku Frame Music Girl for my birthday. I didn’t start building it until the quarantine, but I get the appeal. There’s something very calming and meditative about looking for a numbered piece, carefully cutting, trimming and cleaning it, constructing the parts bit by bit, and thinking ahead with paints and finishes. You can go as simple or as detailed as you want. You can simply build the kits as instructed, or customize them tremendously. For Miku I’m using the recommended construction but going really crazy with the paint job. She’s going to have gradiated pigtails, blushed shoulders (as someone who has worked on a lot of dolls, blushing makes all the difference for making something seem more natural and lifelike) and a really cool lamé finish to her clothing. I’ve probably spent more on paints than my bf did for the model.

I’m also working on a Wargreymon Amplified. I’m not going as crazy with it as with Miku since the finish on the model is pretty nice on its own. Just a little detailing here and there, and knocking some of the shine off the skin. But I am totally hooked and I don’t think I can go back.

Yesterday I got myself the Omnimon/Omegamon kit and am looking up airbrushing tutorials to give it a real killer finish, and am saving up for the Metalgarurumon that’s coming out later this year.

I used to put together a lot of models when I was a kid, mostly airplanes and cars, but I didn’t have the patience or skill to really do a good job with them. I never trimmed the pieces, none of my models were painted, and usually I used the wrong glue so they got smashed to smithereens anyway. But now that I’m older, more experienced and have more patience, I’m going to be doing a lot more models in the future.