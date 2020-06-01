Six-TAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day One

Welcome again to my Six-TAY Days of Writing articles. Last year my articles were sort of a bust. Most of them weren’t interesting, and I was scrambling to come up with ideas. I learned from my mistakes of the past, and am determined to not repeat them. So this year I’m going to stick (mostly) to a theme for my work. When Six-TAY Days of Writing first started in 2018, I came up with idea of using the challenge as an excuse to get off my butt and do something I’ve always wanted to try:

Create my own game.

And I did! I started Kaiju Crush. A somewhat goofy visual novel about dating giant Kaiju women so the world won’t get destroyed. For someone who had no experience in game making and very, very little in coding, it really pushed my boundaries and forced me to do things I wasn’t comfortable with. Some days it was frustrating, others I wanted to throw my laptop against a wall, but I ended up learning a lot not just about gaming and coding, but more about my strengths and weaknesses as a person.

Two years later, however, and that game is still not done.

That’s not to say there hasn’t been major progress. In two years I’ve gone from ‘hey I have a stupid idea’ to a working alpha to a publicly released beta that covers the entire first act of the game. And it functions! I even got a custom soundtrack from fellow TAYer Scullysaurus. Now I’m about 60% of the way done, having finished the second character, Pegi the Giant Robot’s, story line in March. I have two more story lines left that need to be written, coded, have art and assets created for, so I’m using Six-TAY Days of Writing, the challenge that inspired the game in the first place, as the fire under my ass to get the rest of the game finished.

Realistically, I know I probably won’t get all the way done by August 1st, but! That doesn’t mean I can’t try my damnedest to get as much as I can done in these two months. And when I break down what I need to get done into smaller, more manageable chunks, it’s going to be a lot easier to hit those milestones.

So this is what it’ll take in order to finish the rest of the game (barring a fuckton of editing that’ll be needed before the game can be released for sale on Itch and Steam)

Zira (the giant reptile):

-Roughly 24k words in the script

-Code the script

-1 new background

-2 object assets

-1 new character sprites

-1 title card

- 9 cut scenes

Koni (the giant ape):

-Roughly 40k for the script

-Code script

-1 new character sprite

??? cut scenes (though between 9-11 seems to be the ballpark for my characters so far)

So we’ll see how far I can get in two months, and how much I can finish before August 1st rolls around.