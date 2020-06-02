Six-TAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Two

The first push seems to let me hit the ground running. I wrote another 2k words on Zira’s script, though I had to take a day break in between because I had to figure out some things. The spot that got me stuck the same way before had similar themes. Two scenes in Zira’s routes features a lot of politicians arguing. And while I find politics fascinating, writing them argue is actually very dull for me creatively. Unfortunately they were totally necessary, the game and plot wouldn’t function without them, but it doesn’t make those two scenes any easier to work on. The good news is I did figure out how to resolve the problem, and that this is the last political scene in the route. So hopefully once I get past this slog, the rest of the game will come out a lot easier. When I’m really on a roll I can write as much as 5k words a day. Of course afterwards my brain used so many words that I sort of forget how to speak? It’s a weird thing I’ve had for as long as I’ve been a writer. I’ve never heard about anyone else having this problem, so it’s very possible that I’m just that much of a freak.