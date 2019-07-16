Whelp, there aren’t that many days left in July and I’m only 26/60 in terms of articles. I have been trying. Ironically this year I’m not having some colossal catastrophe that’s been barring me from working, I’ve just seriously had no ideas. Which is okay, I guess. When you work creatively, sometimes you just run out of ideas. Happens to the best of us. And I much rather run out of ideas about articles than say, my comics or games. So I’ll keep straining my brain even if I don’t always feel like writing, and see how much I can still do before July ends.