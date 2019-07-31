It’s the final day of SixTAY Days of Writing and this year I didn’t even make it half way. I started late, couldn’t come with any ideas for articles and essentially gave up. It’s not like I didn’t try, I just don’t think I tried hard enough.

So for this final article I’m going to point out all the mistakes I made this year so I, and anybody else who fell flat on their faces, can avoid repeating them next year.

1. Come up with a central theme. The first year I posted a bunch of articles while I was working on Kaiju Crush. It gave me a ton to talk about as I worked, and made it easier to come up with new articles. I didn’t do that this year and days I just could not come up with anything to talk about. Whether it’s a new project, a concept to talk about every game you own, comics you like or anything else, a theme is a good idea.

2. Write multiple articles a day if you can. Sometimes when you work on one idea, an idea for another article pops up faster and flows sooner. If you put it off, you might loose your groove, and for every day you do multiple articles, then you have a grace period for when you’re completely blocked. Since with Kinja you can schedule your posts, you can still end up posting an article a day.

3. Short articles are okay. If all you can think of for a day is basically a tweet’s worth of thoughts about a subject, news source or idea, that’s okay. Not all articles have to be essay length.

4. Start brainstorming ideas before SixTAY starts. I forgot to do that so I was almost week late with the challenge before I even posted my first article. It also resulted in my first few articles really sucking.

5. Don’t take it so seriously. This is supposed to be fun, and I think putting so much pressure on myself resulted in me not wanting to do it, so I mostly didn’t. Preplanning makes it easier, but this isn’t for a grade or money, so don’t beat yourself up over it.