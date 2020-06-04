SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: Adventures in Paint Jobs

Another day away from Kaiju Crush (though I definitely feel a surge or writing coming in a day or two) and instead I went to my friend’s house to use their internet and paint my Miku model. Technically I can paint at my place, but it usually involves bribing the Squirrel Army so they don’t get hit by the spray or the fumes accidentally (more on that later), so it’s just easier to go somewhere else to do it.

Most of painting Miku involved brushwork, and I did that earlier in the week. I did a layer of acrylic paint in this translucent silver color, with the rest done in enamels. Enamels in the summer work out better because you can open all the windows and doors to deal with the paint fumes. Not helped because when I was cleaning my brushes I spilled a bunch of the xylene based thinner and the house stunk for HOURS. I tend to be super careful dealing with all chemicals—a habit from my college days where modelmaking was a huge part of classwork—because I know how nasty the fumes can be for your body.

At my friend’s apartment is where I did all the spray work. Most of it was just topcoating various parts to make the final results look more refined, but the real trick was painting the hair. Of course I could have just gone simple and painted just a few details and be done with it, but no, I got ambitious. I’m doing this gradiant and it turned out mostly well, though for some reason on one of the pigtails the topmost coat beaded off a few places in the plastic, and I’ll be damned if I can figure out why. I know it’s not the paints themselves because the one pigtail turned out beautifully, and I cleaned both pieces with alcohol in case there was any oil or grease from my fingers, and I know I gave it enough time to dry before getting started. So in a couple of days I’ll go back over to my friend’s so I can touch up those few pieces. Hoping to have the entire figure finished this week though.

And the good news is painting together if a fairly safe activity because everyone’s gloved up and wearing masks, and staying pretty far away from one and other so they don’t get paint on them or their own projects.