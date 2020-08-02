SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: Post Mortem

It’s now August and the SixTAY Days of Writing are over for this year. I didn’t make the full 60 articles, but I got a lot further than I did last year. I’m not stressing it too much because circumstances made it tricky to be too diligent on the challenge, but I’m glad I participated. Kaiju Crush is a hell of a lot closer to finished now that Zira’s route is almost finished, and I put pressure on myself to get the game totally finished by the end of the year. It’s looking a lot more plausible. I just need to get past some art block and stage fright I’m having right now at the moment for some reason. It happens sometimes if I go too long without drawing, and sometimes I just don’t have the time in a day to draw and write at the same time. I’ll get past it in a day or two.

