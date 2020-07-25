SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: Some Housekeeping

While taking a break with Kaiju Crush over the weekend, my mom and I started tackling one of the biggest projects in my house: the basement. Many years ago, before my mom got disabled, we used to run an online collectibles store called Junk Boutique, and the majority of the merchandise is in the basement. I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty crowded down there, and with a lot of weird stuff. It’s not unlike Yuko’s store in xxxHolic. It’s been a lot of work to start going through it all to try to get rid of everything we don’t want anymore. Because in between the merchandise, there’s also some of our own stuff that got thrown in over the years like Christmas ornaments. For example, underneath a pair of ice skates (merchandise) and the board game Taboo (my stuff) I found my copy of Hero Quest, a DnD style board game I got ages ago and never had anyone to play with. I still don’t, but when the pandemic is over, watch out! I might have a social life. Maybe.

