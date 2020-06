I haven’t gotten too far this week with my game or my articles, mostly because I have gotten sick. Luckily it’s not Covid, just an Ankylosing Spondilitus flareup, but it’s made doing anything except whimpering on the couch impossible. I am past the 20k writing mark for Zira’s route, and have finally finished the one scene that was really dragging, so hopefully the rest of the script will move along a lot more briskly.