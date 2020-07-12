I'm really feeling it!
I'm really feeling it!

SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Fifteen

thegeekempress
The Geek Empress
SixTAY Days of Writing
Kaiju Crush developer journal Visual novel game development
Illustration for article titled SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Fifteen
Graphic: Bwillett

Holy crap I finally fixed the scene!

This damn scene was what was stymieing me for WEEKS but I finally got it to work. I finished it and the alternative scene at the junction point. This was what I was banging my head on for seemingly forever, and hopefully it will mean the road to the ending of the script will be more relatively smooth. I don’t want to jinx myself and say I can now finish the script before the end of the month, but it’s a helluva a lot more likely with this giant mess sorted out.

