SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Fourteen

Graphic : Bwillett

I think I might have fixed some of my earlier problems. No matter what I did to the scene, it just wasn’t working. So I ended up taking a lot of what I wrote and moved into an entirely new place, and well, that seems to have helped a lot. It’s more coherent, gets my point across faster and just flows so much better. None of the scenes I’m working on are finished now, but the third act is now in a lot healthier shape. I still don’t know if I’ll finish this script before the end of July, but the way it looks now, it looks far more possible. The third act is about 12k words now, which is both a good amount done and not so much done that Zira’s route will end up being like 60k words or anything. Though Zira’s route will probably be longer than the others because of the way things junction, instead of just because there is more plot in her story than the others. I might have thought up a new cut scene as well, but I’m still not certain I want to add it yet. I probably won’t be able to do too much writing though, as with the 4th of July I can’t sleep because my neighborhood sounds like a warzone.