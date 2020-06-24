SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Nine

It was pulling teeth, but the next scene is finally bumping along to a more satisfactory pace. I still foresee a lot of editing in my future, but I came up with some good ideas to fix the central core of the scene. My biggest problem was I was trying to get a point across, but I wasn’t figuring out the best way to imply it. Foreshadowing is pretty important in my writing, and I try to make sure that every word has a purpose. I’m not egotistic enough to think I’m some brilliant writer, but I find it fun when people go back and read my work a couple of times and spot the breadcrumbs I left maybe even as early as the first few chapters. Visual novels are less straightforward, but I want foreshadowing not only in the individual routes, but also hints here and there when people play the other characters. Again, this is showing how many moving parts visual novels have compared to more linear media.

Advertisement