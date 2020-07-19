SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Nineteen

Illustration : Bwillett

I took the weekend off to do other things, but I do have something Kaiju Crush related. For the better part of June I had been fighting major writer’s block. This is not news to anybody who has been following these articles, but I didn’t mention something that I think helped break it. There’s a clothing donation box near where I live which for some people translates into ‘dumpster’. Near it in a pile of trash, a couple of weeks back my mom found a 2009 Bandai Godzilla figure. It’s actually in extremely good shape, and as silly as it sounds, I’ve started looking at it as a good omen about my game. After all, my game is about Kaiju and what is a better blessing than the appearance of the King Kaiju himself? Soon after I started getting new ideas and Zira’s route is getting closer and closer to completion. So now the Godzilla figure is sort of my good luck charm.