SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Seven

After rereading what I wrote yesterday, it didn’t turn out to be quite as terrible as I thought it was going to be, so the rewrites were fairly minimal, though I think a good chunk of this scene will need to be edited before going back into the game. At the moment it feels both too long and too short at the exact same time, and I can’t figure out which way it’s actually leaning until the whole thing is written and I see how long the third act will actually be. The writing still isn’t flowing that well, but it’s a helluva lot better than yesterday. I think something that will help is reading some other books. Reading other people’s writing puts my brain more into a writer’s frame of mind, and that is something I’m sorely needing as this scene limps along.