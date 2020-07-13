SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Sixteen

Graphic : Bwillett

The other junction point is also written and it will be largely smooth sailing to the ending, as I know exactly how I want things to go and where. I’m still on track on staying within my word count, and I’m hoping to finish the entire script some time next week, if everything goes right (it rarely does, so I just roll with it) Next up will be butt tons of editing, rereading the entire script to make sure the whole storyline makes sense and works, and coding it into the game. I’m also very close to finishing this chapter of Midnight Menagerie since I only have one and a half page left to color. I still have the after story and cover, but those aren’t things have been sitting half finished for close to four years. The only thing that’s been collecting dust right now are my models, interestingly enough. It’s been so ludicrously hot that I can’t do any painting because I can’t open the windows without making the house hot. The paints I use need serious ventilation, so that’s not something I can compromise. So wargreymon will have to sit dismembered yet another week, and the Ford GT’s engine remains in a million pieces.

You can’t win ‘em all.