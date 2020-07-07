SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Thirteen

Graphic : Bwillett

Another scene dovetailed into some bits and pieces I liked but didn’t necessarily have a place for. Sometimes to make the work go better, I just start writing down lines I like in no particular order and knit them back into the script when an opportunity arises. Sometimes it’s not a good idea to think of writing strictly chronologically, where you write the story as it happens. A lot of time, writing the ending or a bit in the middle helps the earlier work get better. So I have been doing a LOT of jumping around, and I think it’s helping. I’m getting more done for now, though the third act is still a bit all over the place. Jumping around has the downside of requiring a ton of editing, but at this point I’m more interesting in having a finished first draft than having the most perfect thing ever. On one hand this is putting a lot of pressure on me to get done, but on the other I’d still be having these problems and if I didn’t force myself a little bit, Kaiju Crush had the real possibility of being just yet another thing in my WIP pile that starts gathering cobwebs.

I am working on other stuff too. I’ve started working on another model kit, a car this time. It’s a 2005 Ford GT. It’s been a while since I’ve worked on an American kit and I forgot how, well, inelegant the instructions can be. Kits from Bandai or Kotobukiya nicely break down in what order pieces need to go and what needs to be painted as you work. American kits tend to just be exploded views with what needs to be glued first not all that clear, and it’s easy to mess up. It’s kind of ironic to think instructions in a foreign language are actually easier to understand than ones in my native language. So I’ve had to dry fit my build of the engine just to see what needs to be painted and glued first before I paint myself into a corner. It’s been a trick to not lose all the little pieces as I test everything.

Honestly, it’s not unlike a metaphor for Kaiju Crush.