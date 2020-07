Graphic : bwillett

Okay, now I’m just one scene away from finishing the script. At this point I can go back in and start editing. This is the part that’s going to be a lot of work considering how poorly some of the scenes flowed due to breaks in my thinking. The ideas are there, they are mostly in the right order and I like a lot of what’s being said, it just needs to go smoothly so the script is more polished. But we’re definitely in the endzone now.