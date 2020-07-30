SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Twenty-Three

Graphic : bwillett

For all my whining yesterday, I did it! I finished Zira’s script! It’s completely written and edited, and I can get started on everything else. I need to code in the rest of the third act (I had done the 2nd act earlier when I was first banging my head on that proverbial wall) I need to do the title card, one background, ten cutscenes, three sprites and maybe track down a sound effect or two. The music is already all set because Scully did the new track I needed ages ago. This is it. The race is on to finish Zira’s route before the end of August, so I can finish the entire game (sans the final run through for editing) by the end of the year. I think as I fiddle around with Koni’s route, the one whose script I had been dreading most, I’ll also get the website and trailer up and running. Yay for stalling!