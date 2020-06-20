SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: The World is Mine

Lookie who finally finished their Miku figure over the weekend!

This is a Kotobukiya Frame Music Girl Miku, a spin-off of the company’s Frame Arms Girl line. I got the kit last year for my birthday, but didn’t want to start working on it right away because it had been a while since I did any real model making, and I didn’t want to mess her up from being rusty. I’ve been tinkering with another kit at the same time, and when that one hit a minor snag, I broke this kit out and put her together.

Advertisement

She’s an extremely cute model, and like a lot of figures she comes with a few extra faces and hands. I’m mostly pretty happy with the way she turned out, as the paint job worked out fairly well (it’s not perfect, but whenever is anything?) though I do have a few quibbles about the kit’s manufacture. Kotobukiya kits aren’t quite as fine as Bandai ones, so some parts are a bit loose. Namely, her legs and torso pop apart if you use too much (read: any) force to pose her. I’ve double checked the instructions and I know I didn’t clip too much plastic anywhere or not click together something far enough, it’s simply a tolerance issue. Also, those water transfer decals are annoying. The amount of time between ‘will actually come off the card’ and ‘ink starts coming off the transfer itself’ is really only a couple of seconds. So, be warned if you make one yourself.