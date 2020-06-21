SiXTAY Days Of Writing In Review

I did my SixTAY Days a little early, starting April 2nd this year. While I didn’t quite manage all SixTAY articles, I’m happy that I stuck with the challenge and would like to share my thoughts on the experiences from doing so.



Advertisement

Firstly, while I have a degree of anonymity here, and I don’t even think it’s that much, it’s kind of intimidating to write here on TAY every day. Sharing your thoughts and ideas is kind of personal, and it’s a unique privilege as well with the benefit of being given that small platform. It’s enough for me, I think, to interact with a handful of people here.

I, myself, have no further interest than writing for the sake of it, and for the love of a medium that has, I feel, grown with me.

Advertisement

It’s fun and challenging to write about other things, but here at TAY we’re a bunch of gamers of all different kinds from all around the world, and it’s best and most rewarding to talk about, specifically, those interests, rather than, say, talking about a five-year old song from a niche band that’s long since broken up, it’s a bit out of the left field and writing in volume gave me that insight into what people primarily like to read and talk about. I have learned a lot from comments and interactions, and sometimes even from the lack thereof. I’m still going to post those, occasionally, for the few people who enjoy those posts.

As I said, I didn’t quite crack SixTAY days. Nay! I managed TwenTAY five days, or 25 articles, and considering I wrote my 50th article since I started out a few days into the challenge I’m quite satisfied with that.

Advertisement

So, to everyone else who isn’t living in the future where SixTAY days is over already , good luck for the challenge and my best advice would be to not be too hard on yourself if you miss a day or two here and there. Nobody expects you to write all SixTAY articles, it’s a personal challenge and I believe it’s a great way to explore and expand upon your abilities as a writer, learning something new about yourself and your audience with each article.

If you’re doing the challenge, let me know how it’s going! What’s the hardest part about writing every day for you?