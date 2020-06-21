SixTAY Days of Writing: The Final Push Day Six

I’ve been having trouble writing again, and it’s from a combination of a few different factors. One is not getting enough sleep. I don’t know how other people do it, but when I’m sleep deprived, my brain goes on strike. I can’t be creative at all, and the more I try to push past that block, the worse the results. And even when I am getting enough sleep, this scene is just not flowing the way I want it to. It’s another one of those scenes where I know exactly what I want to happen and how, but when I actually sit down to write it, the pieces just aren’t quite fitting the way I want them. So I’ve been doing a lot of writing and rewriting, and thus am stuck on the same thousand words I was before the weekend. I think a lot of it has to do on a lack of focus, so in the meantime I’ve been doing more work on coding to try to clear my head. Hopefully while working on something else I’ll get the inspiration to make this scene work the way I see it working in my head. I think a lot of people are burned out at the moment, and it’s not surprising why. It’s hard to get good ideas when it feels like the world is on fire.