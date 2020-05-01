SnackTAYku Review: Spinach On Pizza

What is this heresy? As if pineapple on pizza wasn’t divisive enough, the good people on the TAY Discord for some reason think it’s a good idea to put spinach on pizza. Here are my thoughts.



I do believe a topping can make or break a pizza. There has to be a delicate balance between the flavors and one topping cannot overwhelm the other - olives, for instance, if used excessively make the entire pizza taste like a big olive. Bananas are a no-go, although some genius decided that banana is a good idea on pizza but not only does it make the entire pizza taste like banana, cooking bananas turns them into a gooey mess.

I have nothing against bananas or olives, in fact I love both of them, just nowhere near my pizza.

Spinach, fortunately, doesn’t really have a strong smell or taste and when cooked properly has a pleasing texture.

The other toppings I used were as follows:

Vegetarian sausage (cut it while it’s frozen)

White button mushrooms

Rosa tomatoes

Zucchini (Courgette if you prefer)

Fresh basil

Mozarella cheese

a little white cheddar

I had planned to add black olives but forgot to prepare them so that didn’t happen, and neither did the sprinkling of feta cheese which would have complimented the slight bitterness of the spinach.

Honestly, spinach is one of those toppings that doesn’t stand out too much yet adds a distinct feeling of healthy dining to the pizza. I also like how the green makes it so much more colorful, it even looks like it’s not mostly junk food which is a big plus.



I wouldn’t add spinach to every pizza, but I’ll definitely be using it a little more often.

Since Aikage is one of the main advocates for spinach on pizza I will use his rating scale and give this a solid 5/7 Furbies.

How do you feel about spinach on pizza? Are there any other strange toppings you would recommend? Hit me up in the comments!